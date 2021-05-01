Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Shares of KRNLU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Kernel Group Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

