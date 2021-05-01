Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.87

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 42429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 27,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $169,103.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,168.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 10,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $63,195.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $432,926 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,547,000 after buying an additional 90,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $19,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 577,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,244,000 after buying an additional 118,329 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

