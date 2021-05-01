Typerium (TYPE) Price Down 39.8% This Week

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. Typerium has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $587.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $482.45 or 0.00834438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00095502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00044847 BTC.

TYPE is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

