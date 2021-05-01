Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

UBER opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

