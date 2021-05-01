UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27,319.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after buying an additional 107,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold 32,374 shares of company stock worth $1,190,686 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALBO. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

