UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 8,863 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

