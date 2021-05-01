UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of eGain as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of eGain by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after buying an additional 435,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 62,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain Co. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $305.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

