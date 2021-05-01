UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,300 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,721.88 ($100.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,432.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,915.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

