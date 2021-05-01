UBS Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €70.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.16 ($75.49).

VNA opened at €54.64 ($64.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

