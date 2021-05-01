UBS Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,350.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,072.33.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,467.42. 7,009,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,199.49. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,368,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

