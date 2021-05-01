Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded by William Blair to “Buy”

William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UAA. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.59.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. 4,915,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,339. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $42,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $19,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

