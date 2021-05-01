Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Announces Earnings Results

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Shares of UFI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. 102,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $499.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Unifi has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

