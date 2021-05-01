Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Shares Gap Down to $28.70

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $27.54. Unifi shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 113 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $499.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

