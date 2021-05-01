Unilever (NYSE:UL) Shares Gap Up to $56.79

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.79, but opened at $59.04. Unilever shares last traded at $58.88, with a volume of 47,381 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

