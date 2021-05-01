Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) to Issue GBX 37.10 Dividend

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,231.50 ($55.28) on Friday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,068.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,277.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The company has a market cap of £111.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,512.73 ($58.96).

In related news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

