Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIR)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

