United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 1,643 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,771 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.8% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Wedbush lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

ADBE opened at $508.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $484.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.60. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $340.00 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,517 shares of company stock worth $8,348,220. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

