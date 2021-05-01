United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 2,920 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period. Model Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,834,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,725,000.

IEF opened at $113.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

