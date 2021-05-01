United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 5,621 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 116.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.81.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $285.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.70 and a 200-day moving average of $258.33. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

