United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $120.77 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.66.

