United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WMG opened at $37.96 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

