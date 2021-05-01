United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $470.23 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $467.10 and its 200-day moving average is $475.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

