United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 736 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

AEP stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,817,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,544. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.