United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 824 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.91. 6,510,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,963,748. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average of $142.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

