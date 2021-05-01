United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $103.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,950. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.01. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.