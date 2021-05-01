United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.47. 4,413,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $527.15 and its 200-day moving average is $520.14. The stock has a market cap of $227.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.86 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.