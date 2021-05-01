United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Raised to A at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a c rating to an a rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.21.

NYSE:UPS opened at $203.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The company has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

