United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.94. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 814,064 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

In other United States Antimony news, CFO Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Gustavsen bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 158,004 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67,022 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.