United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend by 80.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

X opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

