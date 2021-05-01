United States Steel (NYSE:X) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.01. 24,257,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,126,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

