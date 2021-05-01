United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading 4.7% Higher on Strong Earnings

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.56. 338,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,083,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $46,174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after buying an additional 1,339,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after buying an additional 65,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after buying an additional 93,368 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

