UnMarshal Price Down 6.2% This Week (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00007265 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $29.20 million and $1.03 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00285249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.02 or 0.01137301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00026677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.88 or 0.00727299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,692.42 or 1.00170707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,344 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.