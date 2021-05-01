UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.23. 29,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,958,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIGR. TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. CICC Research began coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.06 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,126,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,089,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.