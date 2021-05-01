UREEQA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.26 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $1.26 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.62 or 0.00284363 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.76 or 0.01112024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00026542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.74 or 0.00725061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,873.85 or 0.99970612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

