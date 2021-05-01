Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.47

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.47 and traded as high as $15.15. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 5,332 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $583.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 452.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

