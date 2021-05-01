Usca Ria LLC Acquires 8,751 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

