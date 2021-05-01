Usca Ria LLC Has $9 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,764 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

