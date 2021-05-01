Usca Ria LLC Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $101.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

