USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.57 Million

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 124.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $219.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00005294 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 218.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013131 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.