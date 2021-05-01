Utrust Price Tops $0.57 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $256.93 million and $71.11 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 45% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00067643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.23 or 0.00831492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00095522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00046397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.