V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 662.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 136,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

