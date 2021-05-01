V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stake Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 121.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 172,897 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $25,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after acquiring an additional 417,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.1% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,575,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $365,954,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

