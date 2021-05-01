Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $373.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from its offerings such as Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass and Epic Coverage products. This along with focus on digital marketing and media advertising bode well. Going forward, the company expects the season pass program to be a key growth driver as it relates to the growing number of people associated with the program. Meanwhile, the company continues to reinvest in its resorts to boost customer traffic. Also, it is focussing on technological enhancements to support its data driven approach, guest experience and corporate infrastructure. Nonetheless, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTN. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.64.

NYSE:MTN opened at $325.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.23 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $338.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

