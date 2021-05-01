Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

