Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Valvoline updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.72-1.82 EPS.

VVV traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,164. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $31.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08.

Get Valvoline alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.