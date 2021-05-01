Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Goldstein Munger & Associates’ 4th Largest Position

Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,460 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

