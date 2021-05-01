Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

