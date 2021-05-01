Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Holdings Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,575,000 after acquiring an additional 196,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,457,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,193,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,968,000 after purchasing an additional 96,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,036,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $81.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

