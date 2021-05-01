Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

VHT opened at $238.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.39. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

