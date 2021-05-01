Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $238.23 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $242.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

